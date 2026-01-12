Bengaluru Metro, Pink Line trainset hits tracks for first trials

Mainline testing is a key pre-commissioning activity to validate train performance and system integration under actual field conditions for statutory approvals

BENGALURU

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has begun testing the prototype trainset for the Pink Line, with preliminary trials conducted on the elevated stretch between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere along Bannerghatta Road. Namma Metro had received the prototype from BEML back in December. Under Phase 2, BMRCL is building the 21km Pink Line corridor from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara, including a 13km underground section between Dairy Circle and Nagawara. The elevated stretch between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere is targeted for opening by mid-2026, while the full corridor is slated for completion by December 2026.

A senior BMRCL official said the testing and certification process would take about six months, followed by statutory approvals from multiple agencies. On Friday, the prototype train was operated at a very slow speed on the mainline between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere. In the coming days, rolling stock-related tests will be carried out in a phased manner. All clearances must be secured before starting commercial operations, the official said.

The tests will include traction and braking trials, oscillation tests at various speeds, and integration checks with signalling, power supply and telecommunication systems.

Namma Metro plans to induct the seventh train into service on the Yellow Line by Makara Sankranthi, reducing the headway on the 19-km corridor from 13 minutes to 11 minutes. Officials said the eighth train, already dispatched by the manufacturer after completing tests, is expected to be inducted in February. Yellow Line operations began in August with three trains and have been ramped up gradually as additional train sets are received.

BMRCL sources said BEML is expected to deliver the second trainset for Pink Line by the end of January, with six trainsets to be supplied by March. Under the contract, BEML will supply 318 standard-gauge Metro cars for the Pink and Blue lines (Silk Board–Kempegowda International Airport). In December 2025, BEML rolled out a driverless Metro trainset for the Pink Line. Namma Metro officials said civil works on the elevated section are at an advanced stage, while signalling works are in progress.