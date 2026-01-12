Governor chairs 53rd Annual General Meeting of Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC)

BENGALURU

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot presided over the 53rd Annual General Meeting of the Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC) and lauded the institute’s significant contributions over the past five decades in the fields of social justice, economic development, inclusive policymaking and evidence-based research.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said that the studies and analyses carried out by ISEC have been highly valuable to the academic community and have played an important role in guiding policy decisions at both the state and national levels. He noted that in an era marked by rapid social and economic transformation, the role of institutions like ISEC has become even more crucial. The institute’s work on inclusive growth, regional disparities, empowerment of disadvantaged sections and sustainable development, he said, is both relevant and impactful.

The Governor also highlighted ISEC’s exemplary contribution to the Government of Karnataka, particularly in policy formulation aimed at the upliftment of weaker sections, promotion of social concern, and evaluation of government policies and programmes. He appreciated the sustained and meaningful efforts of the Governing Body and urged all members to participate constructively in the deliberations to ensure that the decisions taken contribute to the institution’s growth.

The Governor expressed confidence that the ideas, suggestions and resolutions emerging from the meeting would strengthen ISEC’s role beyond that of a think tank, positioning it as an agent of dynamic and positive change in society. He added that active participation by members would help make the institution’s decisions more relevant and firmly rooted in public interest.

ISEC Vice President Dr Ashok Dalwai and& other dignitaries graced the occasion.