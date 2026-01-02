Ensure Adequate Facilities for Sportspersons at Stadiums: Vijayapura DC

Vijayapura

In a significant step towards strengthening sports infrastructure, Vijayapura District Deputy Commissioner Dr. Anand K. instructed concerned officials to ensure all essential facilities are provided at district and urban sports stadiums to enable athletes to perform effectively at state, national and international levels.

He issued these directions while presiding over the District Sports Committee meeting held on Thursday at the district stadium office in Vijayapura. Emphasising the importance of athlete-friendly infrastructure, Dr. Anand K. said that sports complexes at the district headquarters and in the Kanakadasa Badavane area of the city must be equipped with all basic amenities. Proper facilities would not only help athletes train better but also enhance their performance during competitions.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed officials to ensure regular maintenance of sports equipment, cleanliness of stadium premises and availability of necessary sports gear. He stressed that stadiums should be kept clean and well-organised so that sportspersons can use them comfortably and without hindrance. He also directed officials to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon by undertaking drainage-related works in coordination with municipal authorities.

Dr. Anand K. further instructed that essential repair and maintenance works at the district stadium should be taken up on priority. He specifically referred to the public toilet located on the northern side of the stadium, directing that its maintenance be carried out properly under the Pay & Use model to ensure hygiene and sustainability.

Providing details of ongoing development works, officials informed the meeting that solar lighting arrangements worth ₹19.44 lakh were being implemented at the district stadium with support from the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited. The Deputy Commissioner directed that the project be completed within a week to improve lighting facilities for evening practice sessions.

The meeting also discussed utilisation of vacant land at the Kanakadasa Badavane sports complex for sports such as kho-kho, kabaddi and basketball. Dr. Anand K. instructed officials to complete the required documentation and submit proposals at the earliest to facilitate better use of available space for athletes.