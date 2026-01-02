Vishwakarma Community’s Immense Contribution

Chitradurga

The Vishwakarma community’s indispensable role in human life and Indian civilisation was highlighted during the Amarashilpi Jakanachari Memorial Day celebrations held in Chitradurga on January 1. Addressing the gathering, sculptor C.R. Suresh, General Secretary of the District Vishwakarma Samaj, stated that from birth to death, human life depends on the skills and services of the Vishwakarma community, which has served society selflessly beyond caste and religious distinctions.

The memorial programme was organised at the District Collector’s Office auditorium by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, Kannada and Culture Department, and Chitradurga City Municipal Council. Speaking on the occasion, C.R. Suresh said sculpture and architecture form the backbone of Indian culture, and the artistic grandeur of temples across the country stands as testimony to the tireless efforts of generations of sculptors. Among them, Amarashilpi Jakanachari holds a unique and revered position, he said.

He noted that although India has produced countless sculptors, Jakanachari alone is revered as an Amarashilpi for his unmatched mastery. A native of Karnataka, Jakanachari gifted the world the distinctive Hoysala style of sculpture, which remains a benchmark in stone craftsmanship and architectural excellence.

District Guarantee Scheme Authority Chairman R. Shivanna Ganjigatte said the exquisite carvings at Belur, Halebidu and Somanathapura continue to captivate visitors from across the world and stand as enduring symbols of Karnataka’s sculptural heritage. He added that the State government has established the Vishwakarma Development Corporation to support community welfare through educational assistance, subsidies for entrepreneurship and various loan facilities.

Chitradurga Urban Development Authority Chairman M.K. Taj Peer remarked that no profession could rival the Vishwakarma vocation in its contribution to society and nation-building. He said India’s cultural richness and diversity owe much to the craftsmanship and dedication of the Vishwakarma community.

District Vishwakarma Samaj President K.T. Sureshachar urged greater unity and organisation within the community, stating that door-to-door mobilisation efforts were underway. He appealed to the government to enhance grants and give greater priority to the five traditional Vishwakarma professions.