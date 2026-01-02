CMFRI Leads Swachhata Drive, Announces Cooperative Courses and Cultural Events

Mangaluru witnessed sanitation drives, condolence messages, educational announcements, labour meetings and cultural celebrations reflecting civic and social engagement.

Mangaluru on January 1 witnessed a series of significant public, institutional and cultural activities, reflecting the city’s active engagement in cleanliness, education, governance and heritage preservation.

As part of the nationwide Swachhata Pakhwada campaign under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Mangaluru Regional Centre of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) organised a fortnight-long cleanliness drive across its campus and at Tannirbhavi Beach. The initiative focused on environmental sanitation, responsible resource use and sustainable waste management practices. The programme commenced with a cleanliness pledge administered by the Director of CMFRI through video conferencing. Awareness messages were widely shared through institutional social media platforms, while information, education and communication materials were prominently displayed at the institute entrance and beach locations.

Special emphasis was placed on the proper disposal of single-use plastics, tea cups and other commonly used materials. Internal cleanliness measures included disposal of unused equipment, cleaning of office corridors and premises, inspection of housekeeping services and removal of unwanted materials and excess vegetation to maintain a clean, green and healthy institutional environment. Recognising the growing impact of plastic pollution on coastal ecosystems, fisheries and local communities, a community-driven beach cleaning programme was organised at Tannirbhavi. The initiative was led by Regional Centre Head Dr. Sujitha Thomas, with participation from senior scientists and staff.

Meanwhile, Speaker U. T. Khader and District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao expressed deep condolences over the demise of eminent educationist and entrepreneur Vinay Hegde. They described his passing as an irreparable loss to the state, recalling his immense contribution to education, industry and social harmony in coastal Karnataka.

In another key announcement, applications were invited for a six-month regular and distance education Diploma in Cooperative Management for candidates from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasaragod districts. The course aims to strengthen employment prospects in cooperative banks, milk unions and allied institutions, while also supporting competitive examinations and mandatory qualifications for cooperative staff.