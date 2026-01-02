Amit Shah to review Manipur situation as President’s Rule nears end

High-level meeting to assess law, order and path to restoring democratic governance

New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin the New Year with a high-level review meeting today to assess the security and administrative situation in Manipur, where President’s Rule is scheduled to end on February 13. The meeting assumes significance as the Centre weighs the possibility of facilitating a political process in the violence-hit state.

Sources said the review will be attended by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, state government advisor Kuldiep Singh, Chief Secretary PK Goel, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh and senior officials from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The Governor and key state officials have already arrived in the national capital for the deliberations.

With relative calm prevailing after prolonged ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, the Centre is keen to assess whether conditions are conducive for a transition towards elected governance. According to officials, the agenda will focus on law and order, coordinated security deployment, intelligence assessment, and progress on development initiatives in violence-affected areas.

A senior official said the meeting would also review recent developments on the ground and the effectiveness of security arrangements put in place over the past months. “Ensuring a stable and secure environment will be critical if the Centre decides to facilitate a political process in the state,” the source added.

Manipur was placed under President’s Rule following the resignation of former Chief Minister N Biren Singh amid sustained ethnic unrest. Since then, the state has been administered by the Governor with support from central security forces. Parliament has approved multiple extensions of Central rule, the most recent in August 2025, extending it until mid-February 2026.

Sources indicated that the outcome of the January 2 meeting could set the tone for restoring democratic governance. Any decision on government formation, they said, would depend on sustained peace, improved security conditions and consensus among political stakeholders, aligning with the Centre’s broader objective of long-term stability and development in Manipur.