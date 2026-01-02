DK Shivakumar hails 2025 governance gains, promises Bengaluru mobility push in 2026

Deputy CM says state delivered on promises, infrastructure expansion key highlight

Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday described 2025 as a “successful year” for Karnataka, marked by decisive governance, infrastructure development, and resolution of long-pending issues, particularly in Bengaluru.

Speaking to the media, Shivakumar highlighted that the government had delivered on key promises, focusing on irrigation, investments, and urban development. He said traffic bottlenecks in the capital, such as at Hebbal, were finally addressed through long-pending works. “We have undertaken a difficult, long-pending work. Now there will be no blockage, and with the Hebbal Flyover, the long-pending problem has been sorted out,” he said.

Looking ahead, Shivakumar promised a major push for mobility in Bengaluru in 2026. “As far as mobility is concerned, various initiatives will be implemented next year,” he noted, expressing optimism for smoother commutes and improved urban transport.

The Deputy CM also cited historic decisions in the Irrigation Department and the Cauvery water dispute, describing them as milestones for the state. He emphasized that Karnataka’s governance achievements had earned national recognition, with even the Prime Minister reportedly praising the state’s efforts.

Shivakumar lauded the Home Department and police for maintaining law and order during New Year celebrations, congratulating Home Minister G. Parameshwara for ensuring security despite alleged threats.

Recalling his 35-year political journey, Shivakumar claimed that the government’s initiatives in 2025 reflected an unprecedented level of administrative focus and commitment, laying the foundation for further transformation across Karnataka in 2026.