‘Chief Ministership is for high command to decide’: Home Minister G Parameshwara

Parameshwara says leadership decisions rest with Congress high command, not him

Bengaluru

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Thursday clarified that any decision on the state’s Chief Ministership lies solely with the Congress high command. Speaking to the media, he dismissed speculation linking him to a potential leadership change.

“There is no ‘my team’. Some friends or well-wishers may express their views on their own. Even when I visit districts, some people say such things. It is their interest, but ultimately, the high command will make a decision,” Parameshwara said.

The remarks come amid an ongoing political debate within the Karnataka Congress as the government reaches its halfway mark. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, and Parameshwara himself are seen as central figures in the unfolding internal dynamics.

Earlier, the Home Minister extended New Year greetings to the people of Karnataka and praised the state police for ensuring peaceful celebrations. “I personally sat in the command centre, monitored the situation, and issued instructions wherever large gatherings were reported. I am very happy that the celebrations were peaceful,” he said.

Parameshwara also highlighted administrative progress in the police department, noting the completion of over 30 promotions, including officers moving from SP to DIG and DIG to IG ranks. He welcomed the Centre’s allocation of Rs 352 crore for police modernisation, calling it a “significant development” after years of requests.

Senior police officials met the Home Minister at his Bengaluru residence earlier in the day to review law and order and security preparedness, reflecting the administration’s proactive approach to maintaining public safety.

New Year celebrations were peaceful across Karnataka: Home Minister

BENGALURU

New Year celebrations across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, passed off peacefully with no major untoward incidents, Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Thursday, crediting effective policing and responsible public behaviour.

Extending New Year greetings, Parameshwara said people celebrated the occasion “responsibly”, which helped law enforcement agencies maintain order despite large crowds. He noted that while over 10 lakh people were expected to turn out in Bengaluru, police estimates put participation at around seven to eight lakh. “I personally monitored the situation from the command centre till 1.30 am,” he said.

The minister said the city witnessed unprecedented security arrangements, with 20,000 police personnel deployed across Bengaluru. “For the first time, such a large force was deputed, and there were no major incidents, traffic jams or serious accidents,” he said.