‘Several dozen’ killed, 100 injured in explosion at Swiss ski resort bar

Swiss Bar Blast

Crans-Montana, Switzerland

Several dozen people were killed and around 100 others injured after a powerful explosion and subsequent fire ripped through a crowded bar in the luxury Alpine ski resort of Crans-Montana early Thursday, Swiss police said. The blast occurred as revellers were celebrating the New Year, turning a festive night into one of Switzerland’s deadliest tragedies in recent years.

Police in the canton of Valais confirmed that the explosion took place at around 1.30 am local time at a popular bar named Le Constellation. While authorities declined to provide a precise death toll, Italy’s foreign ministry, citing information from Swiss police, said approximately 40 people were believed to have been killed.

“There has been an explosion of unknown origin. There are several injured, and several dead,” police spokesperson Gaetan Lathion told, adding that more than 100 people were inside the building at the time. Cantonal president Mathias Reynard said what should have been a moment of celebration “turned into a nightmare.”

The injured were rushed to hospitals across the region, including facilities in Lausanne, Geneva and Zurich. Officials said several victims could be foreign nationals, as Crans-Montana is a major international tourist destination.

Authorities sealed off the area and imposed a temporary no-fly zone as rescue and forensic teams worked through the debris. Police commander Frédéric Gisler described the scale of loss as “devastating.”

Officials said preliminary findings suggest the incident was accidental and not terror-related. While early reports mentioned an explosion, fire officials indicated the blast may have been caused by the blaze itself. Unconfirmed reports have suggested fireworks or pyrotechnics could be involved.

A reception centre and helpline have been set up for affected families as investigations continue into the exact cause of the disaster.