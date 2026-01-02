India, Pakistan exchange lists of nuclear installations, prisoners

New Delhi

Continuing a longstanding practice, India and Pakistan on Thursday exchanged lists of nuclear installations and prisoners, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Under the 1988 bilateral agreement prohibiting attacks on nuclear facilities, both countries are required to share details of atomic installations annually. Pakistan handed over a list of 257 Indian prisoners, including 199 fishermen and 58 civilians, to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. India similarly shared its list of Pakistani prisoners with officials in New Delhi.

Foreign Office spokesman Tahir Andrabi said the exchanges were consistent with treaty obligations, ensuring transparency despite strained bilateral ties following last May’s four-day military hostilities. The prisoner lists are exchanged biannually, in January and July, through diplomatic channels.

The nuclear installations agreement, signed on December 31, 1988, and effective from January 27, 1991, requires both nations to inform each other of facilities covered under the pact at the start of each calendar year. The move reflects the continuation of dialogue on nuclear security and consular matters, even amid ongoing tensions.