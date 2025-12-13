Rs 307 crore approved for development of Hi-Tech Outer Ring Road

BENGALURU

The Cabinet has approved the development of the Outer Ring Road from Silk Board Junction in Bengaluru to KR Pura Metro Station at an estimated cost of Rs. 307 crore. The project will be implemented by Bangalore Smart Infrastructure Limited (BSIL). It has been decided to design it in a global manner. With the aim of providing comfortable quality travel and reducing excessive traffic congestion on this road, it is proposed to develop this 17.01 km long road in a high-end manner.

This will be a ten-lane road (total 10 lanes), with three-lane main roads and service roads on both sides. There is also a plan to re-establish the bus priority lane, which will drastically reduce traffic congestion. Not only this, there will also be pedestrian and cycle paths on both sides of the road. It is also planned to reconstruct some parts of the road, and high-tech bus stops will be built. It will have a complete information board.

A skywalk will also be constructed under the elevated metro line from Ibbalur to KR Pura in partnership with the government and the private sector. Similarly, the Cabinet has approved the relocation of the state’s data center operations by acquiring space for 100 racks from the Software Technology of India (STPI) in Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 131.10 crore.