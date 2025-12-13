Towing to start in Bengaluru soon

BENGALURU

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is gearing up to resume towing in the city. One towing vehicle has already been purchased and the other four corporations will arrive soon.

In Bengaluru, there is a lot of traffic congestion and parking problems. Vehicles have been parked on the roadside for months. Now the GBA has planned to do towing in collaboration with the traffic police.

Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said that the vehicles parked on the roadsides, on the footpaths in front of the houses will not only be towed and fined as per the Motor Vehicles Act, but also the use of footpath space by the GBA.

Five corporations will come under the purview of the Greater Bengaluru Authority. The GBA is preparing to start towing within a month after procuring towing vehicles for each corporation.

Parking of vehicles everywhere was a problem for traffic. Now that the GBA is in charge of solving the problem, it is interesting to see what the GBA will do instead of the traffic police.