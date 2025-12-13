Night Highway Driving: Govt Data Reveals Alarming Risk

Dangerous highways

BENGALURU

Night travel on the highway is very safe as per many people. They think that if you leave heavy vehicles, you can easily reach your destination without any traffic hassle. However, government figures have revealed the explosive fact that night travel in the state is dangerous.

Although the cases of extortion and robbery on the National Highway and State Highway in the state are decreasing year by year, the number alone is worrying. In the last 3 years, 403 cases of robbery and extortion have been reported.

Controlling highway robbery cases is a big challenge for the police. There are check posts on the national and state highways that go to the police station boundaries. Action has been taken to check suspicious persons and vehicles.

Government two-wheelers have been allocated to each police station for night patrol duty. The vehicles have been instructed to patrol at night with sirens and red lights on. In addition, 112 patrols have been deployed in three shifts 24 hours a day.

MOB cards have been issued to those accused of robbery, extortion and other property crimes in the past. They are being checked unexpectedly and their activities are being monitored. Border crime meetings are being held to prevent crimes.

Information about persons involved in robbery cases is being shared with neighboring states/districts/police stations. CCTVs installed at toll booths on national and state highways are being checked from time to time. Personnel on night beat duty have been advised to carry weapons and ammunition.