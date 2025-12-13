Saturday, December 13, 2025
Drug mafia network on trains, transportation continues to increase

BENGALURU

While drugs worth crores of rupees are being brought to the state from abroad through flights, the shocking fact has come to light that the railway route is being used as a route for infiltrating ganja and other narcotics from foreign states into Karnataka. Railway police records from the last three years have provided additional statistics to support this concern.

Tons of ganja and other drugs have been transported to the state by trains from Assam, Tripura, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, neighboring Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Police investigations have revealed that an international drug trafficking network is transporting drugs to the state through flights from other countries including Thailand, Nigeria, Malaysia and Pakistan. Similarly, the inter-state drug mafia is relying on trains as a transportation route.

