GP library staff will soon get salaries through DBT : Lad

Santosh Lad assured pending salaries will be cleared soon and DBT system introduced to support Gram Panchayat staff

Belagavi

BJP MLC D.S. Arun strongly urged the government to guarantee minimum wages and timely salary payments for employees working in Gram Panchayat libraries and information centres, raising the issue during the Legislative Council’s Question Hour in Belagavi. He pointed out that many library staff members continue to face severe salary irregularities, with some not receiving their pay for months. According to Arun, the lack of financial security and absence of a fixed monthly income has pushed two workers to take their own lives, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Arun insisted that every employee should receive at least ₹12,000 per month and questioned why the government could not transfer this amount directly to their accounts through DBT. He stressed that DBT would ensure transparency, prevent delays, and protect workers from depending on intermediaries. He further added that Gram Panchayat libraries have not received new books for a long time and demanded immediate procurement to strengthen rural library services.

Replying to it, Minister Santosh Lad acknowledged the seriousness of the issue. He said that salary arrears amounting to ₹36 crore were pending and that the Finance Department had already been notified to release the funds at the earliest. Lad assured the House that the government was committed to clearing the dues quickly and improving the payment system.

He also stated that the proposal to shift all salary payments to DBT would be brought to the minister’s attention for consideration. In the suicide-related case mentioned by Arun, Lad confirmed that the Panchayat Development Officer had been suspended. The government, he added, is determined to improve working conditions, strengthen rural libraries, and ensure fair, timely compensation for all staff.