Saturday, December 13, 2025
Hussain reaffirms support for DKS as power tussle intensifies

Iqbal Hussain backs DK Shivakumar again, saying his efforts will be rewarded after the session as leaders rally around the Deputy CM

Belagavi

Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain has once again voiced strong support for Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, stating that the hard work he has done for the party will bear fruit soon after the Assembly session concludes. His remarks come a day after Shivakumar held a dinner meeting in Belagavi with his close ministers and MLAs, a gathering attended by 50–60 Congress legislators.

Hussain said numerical strength does not matter and that the final decision lies with the party high command. According to him, if Shivakumar invites, all 224 MLAs would be willing to join him for dinner, as many share a close and friendly bond with him. He emphasised that the high command’s decision must be accepted by everyone.

Congress MLA Ramesh Bandi Siddegowda also commented, saying he had simply attended a dinner hosted by friends in Belagavi. He argued that the issue of leadership is for the high command to decide and questioned why attending a dinner should be viewed negatively.

BJP’s Yeshwanthpur MLA ST Somashekhar, now seen aligning with the Congress, asked why DK Shivakumar should not become Chief Minister, pointing out his years of contribution and dedication to building the party. He added that the high command will make its decision once the session ends.

