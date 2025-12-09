Rs 500 crore remark: DKS slams Navjot, suggests ‘mental hospital’

Bengaluru

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday advised Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu to get admitted in a mental health facility for her “Rs 500 crore for CM post” remark.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, had triggered a row on Saturday by claiming that “one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore becomes the Chief Minister,” drawing strong response from the BJP and AAP over Congress’ functioning.

Responding to her remark, Shivakumar, also state Congress president, said, “let her be admitted to a hospital, some good mental hospital.” Sidhu had said her husband will return to active politics if the Congress declares him as the party’s chief ministerial face in Punjab, ahead of the 2027 polls there.

She later claimed that a twist was given to her straight comment.



CT Ravi dismisses ₹500 cr for CM post claim



Belagavi

BJP MLC C.T. Ravi dismissed the ₹500 crore claim related to the Chief Minister post, stating that the Congress does not have such funds. He said that if such an amount were available, many contenders from Belagavi, Kanakapura, and Bengaluru would have entered the race. Ravi’s comments indirectly targeted D.K. Shivakumar and Satish Jarakihol, highlighting that large sums would attract multiple bidders, but the alleged ₹500 crore offer was baseless and not linked to Congress.