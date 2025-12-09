Wednesday, December 10, 2025
HomeIndiaSC seeks response from Priyank Kharge over 2023 election plea
India

SC seeks response from Priyank Kharge over 2023 election plea

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
202

New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge regarding a petition challenging his election from the Chittapur (SC) constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls. The plea, filed by Ashwathram, a registered voter from Chittapur, alleged that Kharge and his agents circulated pamphlets titled “Congress Guarantees” during the campaign, offering direct monetary transfers and other targeted benefits to voters. The petitioner claimed these pamphlets were not part of the official Congress manifesto and lacked statutory printer and publisher disclosures as required under the Representation of People Act (RPA), effectively amounting to inducements or bribery under Section 123(1) RPA.

The plea further challenged Kharge’s nomination, citing a caste certificate not issued in the prescribed format and alleged misrepresentation of educational qualifications. According to the petitioner, these defects collectively undermined the election, rendering it void under Sections 100(1)(b) and 100(1)(d) of the RPA. The Karnataka High Court had earlier dismissed the petition, holding that the pamphlets did not constitute corrupt practices, and the other allegations were immaterial.

The Supreme Court bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma has directed Kharge to respond. Senior advocate Anand Sanjay M Nuli accepted the notice and agreed to file a written reply. The petitioner argued that the High Court erred in its judgment and emphasized that candidates and parties must remain accountable for promises made to voters to ensure free and fair elections.

Points to Ponder

  1. Petition alleges “Congress Guarantees” pamphlets promised monetary benefits to voters.

  2. Nomination challenged due to defective caste certificate, misrepresented educational qualifications.

  3. Petitioner argues High Court erred; accountability ensures free and fair elections.

Previous article
Rs 500 crore remark: DKS slams Navjot, suggests ‘mental hospital’
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.