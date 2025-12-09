IndiGo refunds ₹569.65 cr, 4.5K bags returned to passengers

New Delhi

IndiGo has refunded ₹569.65 crore after cancelling nearly 5.87 lakh PNRs between December 1 and 7, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Monday. Since each PNR may include multiple travellers, the total number of affected passengers is likely far higher.

The ministry also confirmed that the airline has so far delivered 4,500 of the 9,000 pieces of misplaced baggage, with plans to return the remaining bags within the next 36 hours.

The disruptions have been widespread. Between November 21 and December 7, a total of 9,55,591 PNRs were cancelled, with refunds amounting to ₹827 crore. This indicates that approximately 3.68 lakh PNRs were cancelled between November 21 and 30 alone, during which IndiGo returned ₹2.57 crore to customers.

It also said that IndiGo plans to operate 1,802 of its 2,300 daily flights to 137 of its 138 destinations, with nearly 500 cancellations for the day.



Quote

“Today IndiGo plans to operate 1,802 flights to 137 out of 138 destinations, with 500 cancellations. (Also) 4,500 bags were delivered to customers out of the total 9,000 bags. (the airline) targets to deliver balance bags in the next 36 hours.” – Civil Aviation Ministry