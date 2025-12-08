KSRTC wins Armed Forces Flag Day Award-2025 for the 11th consecutive time

BENGALURU

KSRTC has won the award for the institution that has collected the most Armed Forces Flag Fund (more than the prescribed amount) among the government institutions in the state during the Armed Forces Flag Day celebration ceremony for the 11th consecutive time.

This award was presented by Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, to Dr K Nandini Devi, Director (Personnel and Vigilance), KSRTC.

KV Sarath Chandra, Principal Secretary, Home Department, Flight Lieutenant (Retd) MS Lolaksha, Director (P), Department of Soldiers Welfare and Rehabilitation were present at the event.