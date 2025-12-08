Tuesday, December 9, 2025
HomeCityKSRTC wins Armed Forces Flag Day Award-2025 for the 11th consecutive time
City

KSRTC wins Armed Forces Flag Day Award-2025 for the 11th consecutive time

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
106

BENGALURU

KSRTC has won the award for the institution that has collected the most Armed Forces Flag Fund (more than the prescribed amount) among the government institutions in the state during the Armed Forces Flag Day celebration ceremony for the 11th consecutive time.

This award was presented by Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, to Dr K Nandini Devi, Director (Personnel and Vigilance), KSRTC.

KV Sarath Chandra, Principal Secretary, Home Department, Flight Lieutenant (Retd) MS Lolaksha, Director (P), Department of Soldiers Welfare and Rehabilitation were present at the event.

Previous article
Karnataka Governor’s Grandson Accused of Dowry Harassment, Domestic Violence in Madhya Pradesh
Next article
Golden hour in stroke treatment, Dr Bhaskar’s split-second diagnosis averts tragedy
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.