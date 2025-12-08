Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Golden hour in stroke treatment, Dr Bhaskar’s split-second diagnosis averts tragedy

In a remarkable display of medical prowess, Dr Bhaskar at Adventha Hospital defied the odds, discharging stroke victim Kranti in a mere 24 hours, sans ICU stay and exorbitant bills.  

BENGALURU

A dramatic medical emergency unfolded on the streets of Jayanagar last week, when a young man in the city collapsed on the road, his life hanging precariously in the balance. Fortunately, fate intervened in the form of Adventha Hospital. The medical team, led by Dr MV Bhaskar, sprang into action, wrestling the young man back from the jaws of disaster.

The victim, Kranti, was en route from Yeshwanthpur to Sangam Circle when he suddenly slumped over, his body succumbing to an inexplicable exhaustion, accompanied by right-sided weakness and a sudden loss of speech. Alert locals rushed him to near by Adventha Hospital, where Dr Bhaskar’s team quickly zeroed in on the root cause.

A traumatic stroke, a medical emergency that demands lightning-fast response. The golden hour is crucial in such cases, Dr. Bhaskar explained, his words laced with a sense of urgency. Immediate medical attention is the only thing that can reverse the damage. And that’s precisely what Kranti got a seamless, no-nonsense treatment that has left him recuperating, his life restored, and his future bright.

In a heartwarming display of medical mastery, Dr. Bhaskar and his team at Adventha Hospital orchestrated a stunning turnaround for Kranti, the young stroke victim, calming his shattered family with soothing words and swift action. With treatment commencing in a flash, the medical team worked in sync, first jumpstarting blood circulation, and then, like a miracle, Kranti’s face lit up, his trademark cheerfulness resurfacing as he reconnected with loved ones. Dr Bhaskar’s unwavering concern and expertise had bridged the gap between despair and hope, restoring a family’s faith in the healing power of medicine.

Kranti’s lucky stars aligned as he was rushed to Adventha Hospital within the golden hour, the critical 60-minute window that proved pivotal in his battle against stroke. The chaos subsided, replaced by a collective sigh of relief, as Dr Bhaskar’s expert care began to pay dividends. But the doctor’s dedication didn’t end there; in a remarkable display of commitment, he made a midnight visit to check on his patient’s progress, infusing fresh hope into Kranti’s family.  

