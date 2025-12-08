Karnataka Governor’s Grandson Accused of Dowry Harassment, Domestic Violence in Madhya Pradesh

Bengaluru Rural

Divya Gehlot, wife of Devendra Gehlot, grandson of Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, has lodged a formal complaint with the Superintendent of Police in Ratlam district, citing severe allegations of dowry harassment, domestic violence, attempted murder, and the abduction of her four-year-old daughter.

According to Divya, her daughter is being forcibly held by her in-laws in Nagda, Ujjain district, prompting her to seek urgent police action for the safe return of the child. The complaint names her husband, Devendra Gehlot (33), his father and former Alot MLA Jitendra Gehlot (55), brother Vishal Gehlot (25), and grandmother Anita Gehlot (60) as accused.

The couple married on April 29, 2018, under the Chief Minister’s Kanyadaan Yojana in Tal (Alot). Divya alleges that prior to the marriage, her husband’s alleged alcoholism, drug use, and extramarital affairs were concealed from her. She claims that following the wedding, she was repeatedly subjected to physical and mental harassment, including repeated demands for Rs 50 lakh in dowry.

Divya stated that the harassment worsened during her pregnancy in 2021, with instances of food deprivation, physical assault, and mental torture. She also said that despite a settlement attempt in 2019, conditions continued to deteriorate.

Local authorities in Ratlam have confirmed receipt of the complaint and are investigating the allegations. Police officials are coordinating with law enforcement in Ujjain to locate and ensure the safety of the child.

This case has attracted significant public attention due to the involvement of a prominent political family. Women’s rights activists have emphasized the importance of immediate intervention and strict action against dowry harassment and domestic violence.

The complaint highlights ongoing concerns regarding domestic abuse, dowry demands, and the safety of women and children, even in high-profile families, and underscores the need for vigilant law enforcement and protection measures.