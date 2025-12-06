CM, DCM to inaugurate projects worth ₹300 cr in Hassan

Hassan

Hassan city is set to host Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on December 6, who will participate in multiple government programs, including project inaugurations, foundation stone ceremonies, and distribution of public welfare benefits. District Collector Lathakumari inspected the arrangements to ensure smooth execution of the events.

A total of ₹27.93 crore has been allocated for the city’s Super Speciality Hospital, enabling the launch of departments such as Cardiology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Urology, and Cardio-Thoracic Surgery. The hospital has been equipped with essential instruments and facilities for these units. The program aims to benefit over 70,000 residents, under the banner of a government service delivery assembly.

In a major initiative, 12,000 new land records (pahani) have been created for previously unregistered government lands, preventing unnecessary visits to offices and aiding marginalized farmers. Documents including land records, mutations, and ownership certificates will be distributed to approximately 50,000 families.

Other highlights include the inauguration of the Prajasoudha building in Hassan, road construction in Arsikere, water supply projects from 18 tanks in Channarayapatna, and the second and third phase of Mini Vidhana Soudha construction in Sakaleshpur. A fleet of 1,154 government buses and over 250 private vehicles has been arranged to transport beneficiaries.

Hassan district leads in Aadhaar linking, with 18 lakh of 19 lakh land records integrated, and over 15,000 e-Pauti accounts opened following verification of genealogical and birth/death records. Additionally, more than 5,000 citizens will receive official ownership certificates as part of the initiative, ensuring streamlined governance and citizen welfare.