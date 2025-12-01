Tens of thousands rally in Europe against Israel’s Gaza war

France

Tens of thousands of people have marched in cities across Europe, denouncing Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza and demanding tougher global action against its continued and deadly violations of a United States-brokered ceasefire.

The demonstrations, held to mark the United Nations International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, came as the death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza surpassed 70,000 people.

The latest victims include two boys, aged eight and 10, who were killed in an Israeli drone attack on the town of Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

In the French capital, Paris, an estimated 50,000 marched along the city’s major streets, chanting Gaza, Gaza, Paris is with you and From Paris to Gaza, resistance.

They also waved Palestinian flags while denouncing Israeli genocide.

This is not acceptable. We are still so far from justice or accountability, one protester told Al Jazeera.

We, the people, know that this [Israel’s war] is wrong. But why do the people in power not feel that this is wrong? asked another protester.

Anne Tuaillon, head of the France Palestine Solidarity Association (AFPS), one of about 80 non-government organisations, unions and parties behind the call to protest, said that nothing has been resolved seven weeks after a ceasefire took effect on October 10.

The ceasefire is a smokescreen. Israel violates it every day, blocks humanitarian aid and continues to destroy homes and infrastructure in Gaza. We are calling for a permanent ceasefire and an end to the genocide.