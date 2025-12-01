Parliament all set for stormy winter ‘showdown’

SIR to Vande Mataram

The government wants a special discussion marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, including its full text. Prime Minister Modi has earlier said that the Congress removed certain lines in 1937, claiming it “laid the foundation for Partition”

New Delhi

As the Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin on Monday (December 1), with political confrontation already escalating to its peak, the Union Government has scripted a multi-layered legislative and floor management strategy for the session.

While the ruling NDA coalition plans to table 10 major bills, including nuclear energy, higher education reform, corporate law, and capital markets, Parliament is expected to witness a stormy session with the Opposition preparing for a showdown over multiple issues, especially the Special Summary Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being impmenented by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

50 leaders from 36 parties attend all-party meet

Ahead of the Session, a high-level strategy meeting was held at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence, wherein senior ministers finalised the government’s approach to steer the session.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has additionally convened an all-party meeting on Sunday, aiming to secure cooperation from the Opposition ahead of the session. At least 50 leaders from 36 political parties, including several Union Ministers attended the meet. Rajnath Singh, who welcomed all participants and emphasised the importance of a constructive and productive session.

Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Chemical & Fertilisers, who also serves as Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. Ministers of State Arjun Ram Meghwal and Dr L Murugan were also present.

Push for ‘full’ Vande Mataram

The government is also pushing for a special commemorative discussion to mark 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram, and intends to present its full original text in the House. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has previously alleged that the Congress removed specific lines from the song in 1937, and claimed the move “laid the foundation for Partition”, asserting that “Partition was seeded in 1937”.

The bills likely to be presented

The Parliament is set to take up a slew of legislative and financial business, with the President recommending the introduction of key bills, including the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025; the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The President, informed of the subject matter of the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, has recommended its introduction under clause (1) of Article 117 and clause (1) of Article 274 of the Constitution, with consideration under clause (3) of Article 117.

Similarly, the Manipur GST (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, has received the President’s recommendation for introduction and consideration under clauses (1) and (3) of Article 207, while the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025 has also been cleared under Articles 117 and 274.

The opposition is likely to rake up various issues, including Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, the Delhi blast and foreign policy matters that it wants to raise in both Houses.