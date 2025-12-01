Mourners flock to site of deadly HK blaze

HONG KONG

More than a thousand people turned out on Sunday to pay tribute to the victims of Hong Kong’s deadliest fire in more than 75 years, as Beijing warned it would use a national security law to crack down on any anti-China protest in the wake of the blaze. The cause of the blaze at a high-rise apartment complex, remains under investigation, amid public anger over missed fire risk warnings and evidence of unsafe construction practices.

Police said on Sunday evening the confirmed death toll had risen to 146 after they completed a sweep of five of the burnt out towers. Some bodies had been found in stairwells and on rooftops where residents had tried to flee. More than 40 people are still considered to be missing in the fire, police said.

Mourners queued for more than a kilometre along the banks of a canal near the burnt-out Wang Fuk Court housing complex to lay white flowers for those who died. Some attached notes addressed to the victims.

The smell of smoke still hung in the air four full days after the fast-moving blaze fanned across the exterior of seven residential towers under renovation in Hong Kong’s northern Tai Po district.

Joey Yeung, 28, whose grandmother’s apartment burned in the fire, said she had come with her family with a sense of mourning for the victims and anger at those responsible.

I can’t accept it. So today I came with my father and my family to lay flowers, Yeung told Reuters. I’m not asking to get anything back but at least give some justice to the families of the deceased – to those who are still alive.

Seven Indonesian domestic workers and one Filipino helper have been confirmed among the dead and dozens of migrant workers remain missing. An outdoor prayer meeting in central Hong Kong for the city’s Filipino community was attended by hundreds on Sunday morning.