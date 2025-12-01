India intensifies relief efforts in SL under ‘Operation Sagar Bandhu’



India’s NDRF teams have expanded rescue operations in Sri Lanka as Cyclone Ditwah’s devastation deepens across the island nation.



Colombo

Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has stepped up relief and rescue efforts in Sri Lanka as the country continues to battle severe weather triggered by Cyclone Ditwah. The island nation has been hit by relentless rain, flash floods and landslides, prompting widespread devastation.

Sharing images of ongoing operations on X, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said, NDRF personnel, in close coordination with local authorities, continue to undertake relief operations in Sri Lanka. Operation Sagar Bandhu.

According to Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Centre (DMC), the death toll resulting from the cyclone-induced weather system has climbed to 153, while at least 191 people remain missing. Rescue and recovery efforts are still underway, supported by local and international teams.

India dispatched two specialised NDRF teams to Sri Lanka to strengthen the ongoing operations. The contingent — consisting of 80 trained rescuers and four search-and-rescue canines — departed from the Hindon Airbase aboard an Indian Air Force IL-76 aircraft. The mission is being led by Commandant P.K. Tiwary of the 8th Battalion.

An official statement from NDRF Headquarters said the teams are equipped with inflatable rescue boats, hydraulic cutting and breaching equipment, advanced communication systems, medical kits and other essential humanitarian supplies necessary for large-scale evacuations. Their deployment aims to bolster Sri Lanka’s capacity to manage search, rescue and relief efforts in heavily affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force has stationed Mi-17 V5 helicopters in Colombo to ensure swift Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) response. IAF transport aircraft have also been designated for large-scale evacuation of Indian nationals, with multiple missions planned from Trivandrum and Hindan.