Sanitation workers key to building brand Bengaluru: P Raghu

BENGALURU

Chairman of the Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission, P. Raghu, said sanitation workers are the real strength behind making Bengaluru a clean and respected “Brand Bengaluru”. He spoke during a direct interaction programme held at MTB Community Hall in Garudachar Palya, under the Bengaluru East City Corporation.

During the programme, pourakarmikas, loaders, cleaners, auto-tipper drivers and other sanitation staff shared their problems. They spoke about lack of basic facilities, recruitment delays, pending wages, PF issues, biometric attendance troubles, shortage of toilets, and delay in compensation to families of workers who died while on duty.

P. Raghu patiently heard all their concerns and directed officials to act quickly. He ordered the expansion of Suvidha rest rooms across the corporation area. He also asked for proper toilet and rest facilities at all mustering points. As an interim step, sanitation workers were allowed to use public toilets in parks.

He instructed authorities to clear all pending wages without delay and to ensure that families of deceased workers receive the promised ₹10 lakh compensation immediately. He added that compassionate appointments are under government review, but compensation must not be delayed.

Raghu also directed that sanitation workers should undergo mandatory health check-ups once every three months. He asked officials to spread awareness about government welfare schemes and help workers get Sindhutva certificates needed for recruitment.

He warned workers not to depend on middlemen and instead approach offices directly for their work.

On the occasion, Raghu symbolically distributed appointment orders to 30 pourakarmikas. He said sanitation workers must work with confidence, as the city’s cleanliness depends on their dedication.

The programme was attended by Commissioner D.S. Ramesh, Additional Commissioner Prajna Ammembala, Joint Commissioners Dr. Dakshayini K. and Dr. Sudha, Superintendent Engineer Basavaraju, Commission Secretary Sumaya Ruhi, Deputy Commissioner Muralidhar, BSWML COO Ramamani, senior officials, and union representatives.