Saturday, November 29, 2025
MLA launches lake development project for farmers

Somashekar emphasized developing lakes in Bangalore to provide drinking water, support agriculture, and help villagers overcome water shortages

KENGERI

MLA S.T. Somashekar announced plans to develop lakes in rural areas to benefit farmers and local communities. Speaking at the launch of the Chinnajji Lake development work in Lingapur village under K. Gollahalli Gram Panchayat in the Yeshwantpur assembly constituency, he emphasized the importance of lakes as a vital water source.

Somashekar highlighted that lake water provides drinking water to rural residents and supports agricultural activities. He added that developing lakes across Bangalore City district will help collect rainwater, reducing water shortages for farmers and villagers. “When the lakes are restored and filled, people and farmers will be able to overcome the water crisis effectively,” he said.

The event saw participation from several local dignitaries, including K. Gollahalli Gram Panchayat President Ratnamma, Vice President Madhu K.M., former President K.M. Mahesh, and community leaders Krishnamurthy (Kitty) and Govindaraju. Other attendees included Bangalore South Taluk TAPCMS Vice President Anil Kumar, Milk Producers Cooperative Association President Anand Kumar, former Taluk Panchayat member K.Y. Shivanna, and PDO Narendra Babu.

The initiative is expected to not only improve water availability but also promote sustainable agriculture and support the livelihoods of local residents. The MLA urged continued community involvement in lake conservation efforts to ensure long-term benefits. This project is part of a broader plan to strengthen water resources and enhance living conditions in rural areas.

