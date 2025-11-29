More women needed to humanize Indian journalism: K.V. Prabhakar

Prabhakar noted the rise of women journalists, urged them to enter political reporting, satire, and cartoons, highlighting their unique insight into family, society, and leadership

Bengaluru

Chief Minister’s Media Advisor K.V. Prabhakar on Friday called for reducing male dominance in journalism and increasing the number of women reporters, especially in political reporting. He said more women in the profession would bring honesty, empathy, and balance in news reporting.

Speaking at the Shri Siddaramaiah Endowment Award ceremony organised by the Karnataka Women Journalists’ Association at Gandhi Bhavan, Prabhakar honoured senior journalist Sushila Subramanya and Prajavani reporter M.H. Neela. He said women express stories with deeper social feeling, which makes journalism healthier and more people friendly.

Prabhakar noted that earlier there were very few women journalists, but now their number has grown. However, he said most of them are limited to magazines and special supplements. He urged them to enter political reporting, satire writing, and cartoon creation in large numbers. He added that women, who understand family and society closely, can read politics better and question leaders more strongly.

He also shared that during the COVID-19 crisis, countries led by women handled the situation better with care and humanity. He said there is no example of women starting wars easily, but there are many examples of women handling tough situations bravely, from Kittur Rani Chennamma to Indira Gandhi.

Prabhakar warned that chasing news only for sensation will damage the profession. He stressed that freedom of expression should help society, not harm it.

He praised the Women Journalists Association for uniting women from different media fields and urged them to conduct state-level talent searches to find future political analysts and editors.

He also said the Siddaramaiah government is listening to women journalists’ demands and has already included a journalist in the Media Academy.

The event was chaired by senior journalist Purnima and attended by retired Justice Nagamohan Das, Pushpa Girimaji, Padma Shivamogga, Manjula Kadakola, and others. The awardees were praised for their lifelong dedication and fearless reporting.