Modi in Udupi: PM says ‘Naya Bharat’ knows how to defend itself

PM Modi stresses India's resolve to uphold peace and self-defence while invoking Gita teachings during Udupi visit

Udupi

Taking a subtle dig at Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stated that India understands how to maintain peace and defend itself. Addressing the ‘Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana’ programme organized by Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt and Paryaya Putthige Mutt, he said, “Hum shanti ki sthapana bhi jaante hai aur shanti ki raksha karna bhi jaante hai” (We know how to establish peace and also safeguard it).



PM greeted by huge crowds at roadshow, recites Gita verses with lakhs of devotees at Sri Krishna Mutt. The event saw thousands of participants, including students, monks, scholars, and citizens, chanting verses from all 18 chapters of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita together. Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister remarked that earlier, the “then Indian government” merely stood by. He added that the current government will not remain passive, asserting, “this is Naya Bharat.”

PM INVOKES NATIONAL SECURITY

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister remarked that during earlier terror incidents, the “then Indian government” (Congress-led Centre) remained passive. Mr. Modi emphasized that the current government will not remain idle, declaring, “this is Naya Bharat.” He highlighted that Lord Krishna, while preaching the Bhagavad Gita on the battlefield, stated that “atyacharis” (wrongdoers) must be eliminated to uphold peace and truth. “Lord Krishna has said, ‘shanti aur satya ki sthapana ke liye atyachariyon ka anthya bhi aaavashyak hai,’” Mr. Modi noted. On national security, he added that India follows the principles of “Vasudaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family) and “Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitaha” (dharma protects those who uphold it). “India launched Mission Sudarshan Chakra inspired by the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita,” he concluded.

PM Modi in Udupi said India’s “Mission Sudarshan Chakra,” inspired by Lord Krishna’s Sudarshan Chakra, serves as both a protective shield and a weapon against enemies. He emphasized that the mission, guided by the Bhagavad Gita’s teachings, ensures peace while safeguarding the nation, reflecting the spirit of a “New India.”

NINE RESOLUTIONS

The Prime Minister urged people to embrace nine key resolutions in their lives, which encompass conserving water, promoting afforestation, supporting at least one underprivileged individual, encouraging “swadeshi” products and technology, practicing natural farming, leading a healthy lifestyle with reduced oil consumption, performing yoga daily, preserving manuscripts, and visiting a minimum of 25 culturally or historically significant sites across the country.

VISIT TO SRI KRISHNA MUTT

During his visit to the Sri Krishna Mutt, Mr. Modi inaugurated the Suvarna Tirtha Mantapa, situated in front of the Krishna sanctum, and dedicated the Kanaka Kavacha (golden cover) to the Kanakana Kindi, the sacred window through which Saint Kanakadasa is believed to have had divine darshan of Bhagwan Krishna.

The Sri Krishna Mutt, founded over 800 years ago by Sri Madhvacharya, the originator of the Dvaita philosophy of Vedanta, welcomed the Prime Minister, who arrived at the Aadi Udupi helipad from Mangaluru International Airport. On his way to the mutt, he conducted a roadshow from Bannanje Narayana Guru Circle to Kalsanka.

Key Reflections

