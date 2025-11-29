Do not issue notices to farmers without DC approval: Bangarappa

Minister Madhu Bangarappa directs forest officials to stop issuing farmer notices without DC approval, ensuring farmers’ protection

Shivamogga

School Education, Literacy, and District Affairs Minister S. Madhu Bangarappa has instructed forest department officials not to issue notices to farmers without prior approval from the District Commissioner. Speaking at the quarterly KDP meeting held at the District Panchayat Abdul Nazir auditorium, he emphasized that any such action should be stopped immediately, except for ongoing court cases.

During the meeting, legislators Sharda Puryanayeak and Araga Gnanendra highlighted issues such as de facto forest declarations, harassment of farmers, and improper notices issued by forest officials. Minister Bangarappa intervened, stating he would consult with Minister K.J. George next week for clarity and reiterated that notices should not be issued without proper authorization. The District Commissioner, Gurudatt Hegde, assured that surveys regarding deemed forest areas would be conducted and farmers’ concerns addressed in the next KDP meeting.

The meeting also addressed critical local issues including shortage of doctors at primary health centers in Nittur, Bakodu, and Teerthahalli constituencies, delayed salaries and lack of PF/ESI benefits for staff, and repeated elephant raids causing crop losses in Arasalu, Maleshankar, and Nandikolu areas. The minister confirmed the deployment of trained personnel to prevent elephant damage and called for strict action against illegal ganja cultivation and sale in Shivamogga city areas.

Officials were instructed to submit a comprehensive report on drug-related incidents within 15 days. The meeting was attended by MLA Gopalakrishna Belluru, DC Gurudatt Hegde, ZP CEO Hemant, MADB Chairman R.M. Manjunathgoud, District Guarantee Committee Chairperson C.S. Chandrabhupal, and other departmental officers. The minister’s directives aim to protect farmers’ rights, ensure proper law enforcement, and strengthen local governance.