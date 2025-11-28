‘Workplaces should respect women and support empowerment’

CHIKKABALLAPURA

Everyone must stand together to support women’s empowerment by respecting women at workplaces and offices, said Principal District and Sessions Judge T. P. Ramalingegowda. He was speaking at an awareness workshop on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act held at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Hall in the District Administration Bhavan. The programme was jointly organised by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, District Legal Services Authority, Police Department, Bar Association, Women and Child Development Department and other partner departments.

Justice Ramalingegowda said that before the 2013 Act, cases of sexual harassment were handled based on the Supreme Court’s Visakha judgment. The 2013 law was later formed using the same guidelines. He said incidents of harassment still happen daily across society, the country and the world. However, the work of competent authorities has created a better and safer environment for women. He stressed that this environment must continue, and for that, everyone should clearly understand the 2013 Act. Victims should come forward and file complaints without fear. He added that such workshops help officers and staff implement the law properly.

District Collector P. N. Ravindra said that offices or workplaces with more than 10 women employees must create an internal complaint committee. If there are less than 10 employees, complaints can be submitted to district or taluk level committees or nodal officers. He informed that Additional Deputy Commissioners, Tahsildars and Municipal Commissioners have been appointed as nodal officers. He also said complaints can be submitted through the SHe-Box online portal, and action will be taken quickly.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr. Y. Naveen Bhat, District Superintendent of Police Kushal Choukse, Senior Civil Judge B. Shilpa, Bar Association President K. V. Abhilash and other officials attended the programme. Officers and staff from various departments actively took part.