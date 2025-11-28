Devotees gather for Champashashti at Ghati Subrahmanya

DODDABALLAPUR

Thousands of devotees visited the Sri Ghati Subrahmanya Kshetra to take part in the sacred Champashashti celebrations. The temple was beautifully decorated, and special rituals were held with great devotion for Lord Subrahmanyaswami.

The day started early with abhishekam and mahamangalarathi at 5 a.m. Priests later conducted the Subrahmanya Swamy Prakarotsava around the temple. Devotees also prayed at the nagarakallu and sacred huts, as this place is well known for Naga worship. Long queues of people were seen, but all arrangements were made smoothly. Prasada was distributed to all visitors.

Temple authorities announced that the grand Brahma Rathotsava will be held on December 25. On that day, the temple will be decorated with special flowers and lamps. Extra facilities like drinking water, proper queue lines, and temporary toilets will be provided for the comfort of devotees. Elderly people, differently-abled persons, and pregnant and lactating women will be allowed direct darshan. Also, no entry fee will be charged for cattle and vehicles during the fair.

Another important event, the Rasugala fair, will be held from December 10 to 18. Special arrangements will be made for farmers bringing cattle, including clean drinking water and veterinary care to prevent the spread of diseases. The temple will also provide food and snacks for farmers, said Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

Champashashti celebrations were also held in Mandya with equal devotion. At the Subrahmanya temple near the Deputy Commissioner’s office, a grand 17th-year celebration took place. Special homas and poojas were conducted, and the temple was decorated with a sugarcane pavilion. Food was arranged for more than 30,000 devotees. Many people stood in long lines and were moved by the divine atmosphere and beautiful decorations.