Hema water fills Tagadur lakes after long struggle

Balakrishna recalled the Bagur-Navile water struggle and expressed pride implementing irrigation projects now as an MLA

Channarayapatna

After decades of hope and struggle, Hema water has finally flowed into the Tagadur and Lakkarasanahalli lakes in Channarayapatna taluk. Both the small and big lakes overflowed, bringing joy to tunnel-affected villages in the area. MLA C.N. Balakrishna and Karnataka Working Journalists Association State President Shivananda Tagadur, along with villagers, offered traditional prayers and bagina to the filled lakes.

Speaking at the event, Balakrishna said the fight for water began during his time as a Zilla Panchayat member. He recalled the Bagur-Navile struggle led by Shivananda Tagadur, which helped shape irrigation projects for the region. He said he now feels proud to implement those plans and release water as an MLA.

He also explained that there were many technical and land issues while bringing water through the Navile lift irrigation system. All problems were cleared after constant efforts and coordination with officials. He praised Shivananda Tagadur for supporting development works and helping get special grants for the Kalleshwara Temple Road.

Balakrishna promised that road works from Tagadur Gate to Heggadigere Gate and another route passing behind the lake to connect Vaddarahatti will be completed soon for villagers’ benefit. He also said that Shivananda Tagadur being elected unopposed for the third time as State President of the Journalists Association is a matter of pride for the taluk and district. A public felicitation will be organized soon.

Shivananda Tagadur said he is happy to see water finally reaching the lakes after the long struggle of the 1990s. He thanked the MLA and officials for their support and dedication.

Villagers honored both leaders during the program. A special Rudrabhishekam was performed at Kalleshwara Swamy Temple. People from Tagadur, Lakkarasanahalli and nearby villages attended and shared their happiness. This moment has given new hope for farmers and revived faith in community efforts for water security in the coming years.