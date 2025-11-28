Monsoon crop compensation process launched for farmers

Under the scheme, farmers receive compensation from the Central Fund and Rs. 8,500 per hectare from Karnataka

CHITRADURGA

The process of giving compensation to farmers who suffered crop damage during the monsoon has officially started in the district. District Collector T. Venkatesh said a total of Rs. 109.93 lakh will be distributed to 769 farmers whose crops were destroyed by heavy rains.

He shared this update after attending a video conference meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. During the meeting, the Chief Minister explained the special support being given to farmers affected by excessive rainfall this season.

Under the scheme, the Central Government is providing compensation through the Natural Disaster Relief Fund. Along with this, the Karnataka Government has added an extra input subsidy of Rs. 8,500 per hectare for this monsoon season. Because of this, farmers will receive more financial help to recover from their losses.

A joint survey was carried out by officials from the Revenue, Agriculture and Horticulture Departments. They visited the affected areas and assessed the damage to crops. The survey report showed that 467.16 hectares of agricultural and horticultural land were damaged due to heavy rains.

Based on this report, Rs. 70.05 lakh will be given as central compensation, while an additional Rs. 39.88 lakh will be paid as input subsidy from the state government. This brings the total compensation amount to Rs. 109.93 lakh.

The state has also increased subsidy rates. For rainfed crops, it is now Rs. 17,000 per hectare. For irrigated crops, it is raised to Rs. 25,500 per hectare. For perennial crops, it is increased to Rs. 31,000 per hectare.

Collector Venkatesh instructed officials to ensure that the money reaches farmers without delay. He said timely support will help farmers restart cultivation and regain confidence.