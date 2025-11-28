Cauvery River faces severe pollution in Kodagu

MADIKERI

The Cauvery River, seen as a lifeline by the people of Karnataka and nearby states, is now facing serious pollution in villages of Kodagu district. The river starts from Talacauvery and supplies drinking and farming water to crores of people. Bengaluru also depends on it for daily water needs. Sadly, this sacred river is now turning dirty due to human carelessness.

During the coffee season, waste water from coffee pulping units is being released directly into the river. Along with this, sewage from resorts, restaurants, homestays, and nearby houses is also flowing into the Cauvery without treatment. Local people say even toilet waste is entering the river every day. Plastic and chemical waste are adding more damage to the water.

Many devotees of Ayyappa, who bathe in the river during their pilgrimage season, have complained about skin issues and illness after contact with the polluted water. Farmers are also worried because this water is used for crops and cattle. They fear that continued pollution will destroy both health and harvest.

Residents allege that some coffee estate owners and resort operators are influential, and local gram panchayats are not taking strong action against them. Even after repeated complaints from villagers, officials have remained silent. This inaction has increased anger and suspicion among people.

Due to this, several organizations and environmental groups from Kodagu, Mandya, Ramanagara and Hassan districts have started protests. They are demanding strict action, proper waste treatment systems, and regular monitoring of the river banks. People are now uniting to save the Cauvery, not just as a river, but as a living mother that supports millions of lives every day.