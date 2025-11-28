PM Modi visit brings tight rules in Udupi

UDUPI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Sri Krishna Math on Nov 28 (today) for the Laksha Kant Bhagavad Gita recitation, and the Udupi district administration has put strict guidelines in place to ensure safety and order during his visit. District Commissioner T.K. Swarup issued the directions under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Protection Code, 2023.

As part of the security plan, all shops around the helipad, the Sri Krishna Math complex, the tourist temple area, and along the route of the Prime Minister’s convoy will remain closed. A complete bandh has been announced from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 28. Authorities have also banned drone flying within a 5-kilometre radius until 6 p.m. the same day, officially marking Udupi as a temporary no-fly zone.

People arriving to watch the Prime Minister’s roadshow will need to follow strict rules. They are not allowed to carry bags, water bottles, flags, photos, stickers, balloons, firecrackers, or polythene items. Security teams will be deployed across the route to ensure smooth movement and crowd control.

The district administration has clearly warned that anyone violating these orders will face legal action. With thousands expected to gather, officials say the measures are necessary to maintain safety and honour the dignity of the event. Residents have been requested to cooperate and plan their day keeping the restrictions in mind.