Seventy four year old wins state medals

Ageless Victory Stride

Dharwad

Chennamma Hede Bailur, a 74 year old retired teacher from Chennabasaveshwaranagar, has made her town proud by winning five medals at the 45th State Athletics Games held recently in Ballari. The event was organized by the Veteran Athletics Association of Karnataka along with the Veteran Athletics Association of Ballari.

She won two gold and three silver medals while competing against athletes much younger in spirit but not stronger in will. In the three kilometer race walk for participants above seventy years, Chennamma finished first with a time of thirty two minutes and seven point five seconds. She also secured gold in the mixed doubles four by one hundred meter relay for those above sixty five years.

Her silver medals came from the iron shot put for above seventy category, the chain shot put event, and the four by one hundred meter relay where she ran with women in their thirties. Her performance surprised many and also inspired older citizens who feel age is a limit.

Chennamma shared that her love for sports began during her school days. Even after retirement, she continued walking, stretching and training daily in her ground. She believes that discipline, simple food, and regular exercise keep her active and happy. She also said she wants to keep playing and win more gold medals in future games.

Residents, students, and sports lovers in Dharwad have praised her dedication. Many young athletes called her an example of courage and strong will. At seventy four, Chennamma proves that dreams do not retire, and passion has no age limit in life.