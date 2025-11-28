MP Prabha Mallikarjun inaugurates KOF warehouse in Davanagere

The MP stated KOF is trusted for delivering pure, unadulterated products using modern technology and strict hygiene, crucial for public health protection and customer confidence

DAVANAGERE

Lok Sabha Member Dr. Prabha Mallikarjun inaugurated the newly built warehouse building and a modern Sartex machine at the Karnataka Cooperative Oilseed Growers Federation Limited (KOF) unit in Davanagere. The project was completed with the help of a grant from the Central Government and aims to strengthen storage and processing facilities for farmers.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Prabha Mallikarjun said that KOF was registered on October 26, 1984, under the Karnataka Cooperative Societies Act, 1959. The idea was supported by the National Dairy Development Board. For the past 40 years, the organization has been working for the welfare of farmers across the state.

He said KOF has been producing and supplying high quality edible oils and agricultural seeds under the popular Safal brand. Over the years, it has also expanded into marketing other farm products. To reach more people, the federation has opened its own retail outlets in different parts of Bengaluru, where Safal products are sold at affordable prices.

The MP said KOF is a trusted organization because it provides pure and unadulterated products with the help of modern technology and strict hygiene standards. He said such efforts are very important for protecting public health and building customer confidence.

He also highlighted that KOF plays a key role in strengthening the rural economy. By giving jobs to women farmers and self-help groups, it is supporting social and economic empowerment in villages. He added that cooperative institutions like KOF help farmers get fair value for their produce.

Former Minister and KOF President Venkatarao Nadagouda, Vice President S. Suganagouda, KOF Managing Director G. C. Reddy and other officials were present at the function. They appreciated the new facilities and said it would improve storage, reduce wastage and support farmers in the coming years.

The event marked an important step in improving cooperative infrastructure and strengthening farmer support systems in the region.