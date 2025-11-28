BJP says won’t claim power if government falls

Kumar stated the government lacks trust, BJP will expose Congress in Belagavi session and consider a no-confidence motion

MANGALURU

The BJP will move a no-confidence motion against the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government in the upcoming Belagavi session, said former minister and BJP State General Secretary V. Sunil Kumar. He clarified that even if the Congress government falls, the BJP will not stake claim to form the government.

Speaking to reporters in Udupi, the Karkala MLA claimed that the ongoing tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over leadership has brought the state administration to a standstill for the past two months. “About 90% of ministers are not attending offices at Vidhana Soudha. While Siddaramaiah has restricted his activities to Mysuru, Shivakumar has confined himself to Delhi,” he said.

Mr. Kumar added, “This government has lost confidence. There is no trust between the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, ministers, and MLAs. We will expose the Congress government in the Belagavi session and move a no-confidence motion.” He said the BJP will discuss the matter with its NDA partners before taking action.

Referring to internal Congress conflicts, Mr. Kumar said both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have created confusion among people. “Even AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge has been sidelined in the party,” he added.

He also mentioned that the BJP is observing the situation and waiting for the Congress government to fall on its own. Regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi on November 28, Mr. Kumar said a roadshow will be held around noon, with public gatherings starting from 9:30 a.m.

The statement highlights growing political tension in Karnataka, with questions over governance, leadership, and party cohesion dominating discussions as the Belagavi session approaches.