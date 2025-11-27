KOT Hosts Seniors Day Celebration Successfully

Seniors Day

Toronto

The Konkan Organization of Toronto (KOT) hosted its second Seniors Day event at St. Philip Neri Church in North York. The programme aimed to celebrate senior members of the Konkan community and provide them with useful guidance on cybersecurity, legacy planning, taxes, mental health, and international finance. The event also highlighted community bonding through a Konkani Mass and traditional Mangalorean food.

The programme opened with a welcome by Emcee Gerry D’Mello, followed by remarks from KOT president Melwyn Sequeira. He stressed the importance of supporting seniors, who often deal with scams, limited awareness of financial benefits, and mental health challenges. He reaffirmed KOT’s commitment to ensuring their safety and well-being.

The first session, led by Chethan Bharadwaj, focused on cybersecurity and warned seniors about fraud attempts through unknown messages and urgent financial requests. The second session, by Eric Orr, explained legacy planning and ways to reduce estate taxes, including naming beneficiaries and preparing multiple wills.

A Konkani Mass celebrated by Fr Henry Alva, along with deacons Terrence Rebello and Sarfaraz Pinto, brought the community together before lunch featuring dishes prepared by Mango Mirchi and KOT members.

After lunch, Nelson D’Costa spoke about international money transfers and clarified tax rules under Canada’s reporting laws. The final session by Nikki Barruh stressed mental wellness, encouraging fitness, mindfulness, and social interaction.

A vote of thanks by Communications Coordinator Anoushka Dias acknowledged priests, volunteers, speakers, choir members, and food contributors. KOT also expressed special gratitude to Manoj D’Cunha for coordinating food and sessions, making the event memorable for all attendees.