Indian children can lead globally if empowered: Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai says India is entering a knowledge era where empowered children can shape a globally leading, culturally rooted nation

Haveri

Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai addressed a human-values conference at Bisanalli village in Shiggaon, emphasizing that Indians are among the smartest people in the world. If children are given the right opportunities, he said, they are capable of leading globally. Calling this the “era of India,” he noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to make the country fully developed by 2047.

Speaking at the event held in the presence of Jagadguru Panchacharya, Bommai praised the school that teaches Vedas, Agama, Sanskrit, music, yoga, and astrology. He described Bisanalli as sacred land that is shaping young scholars who will carry cultural values into the future. Without such training, he warned, India’s cultural foundations could weaken. He expressed deep respect for the Jagadguru’s efforts to preserve spiritual traditions.

Bommai highlighted the unmatched sacrifices of mothers, teachers, siblings, and family members, saying their debts can never be repaid. True life, he said, lies in living for others, not just oneself. Recognising others’ good deeds—whether a mother’s care, a father’s hard work, or a sibling’s support—creates a harmonious home and a stronger nation. He urged people to move beyond negativity and embrace love, trust, and compassion.

Touching on spirituality, Bommai said human values triumph when people rise above anger, ego, and jealousy. Dharma provides the ability to distinguish right from wrong. He described the present as the age of knowledge, where reason and learning guide progress. Because Indian children are naturally bright, nurturing their talent is key to global leadership.

He reiterated Modi’s belief that India will thrive beyond any individual leader, and stressed that governance rooted in culture, fairness, and spiritual guidance leads to lasting prosperity. Several prominent seers and community leaders attended the event.

