Koppal farmers safeguard rice straw amid water shortage

Koppal

Farmers in Koppal, who usually grow two rice crops annually and supply straw free to livestock in other districts, are this year focusing on safeguarding their own fodder due to limited water availability. The ICC advisory committee has decided not to release water from the Tungabhadra reservoir for the summer crop while repair work continues on the crest gates. Consequently, farmers have begun harvesting the rice in their fields early and are taking measures to carefully store the straw for future use.

Much of the rice along the Tungabhadra riverbed has already been harvested, with some areas, such as the left bank canal, still pending. As fodder is essential for cattle, farmers are transporting the harvested straw using tractors, jeeps, and autos to ensure it is secured for their animals.

Demand for rice straw has surged in areas like Kanakagiri, Kushtagi, and Tavargeera, where farmers are bringing in vehicles to collect straw immediately after harvest. By storing the straw promptly, farmers hope to prevent future shortages. Villages including Basarihalli, Jirala, Kanakapura, Navali, Hanumanal, Gouripur, Mallapur, Layadunsi, Varnakheda, Godinal, Hoskudda-Kattapur, Rampur, Nagalapur, Musalapur, Ingaladal, and Kanyaramadugu are actively purchasing straw, paying thousands of rupees per load, and ensuring proper storage for the upcoming lean months.

This proactive approach reflects the farmers’ efforts to mitigate the impact of water scarcity on both their crops and livestock feed, ensuring sustainability until the next monsoon.