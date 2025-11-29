BJP FARMERS PROTEST

Saturday, November 29, 2025
BJP demands immediate solutions for farmers’ problems

Shivamogga

The district unit of BJP’s Kisan Morcha organized a massive protest today, marching from Gopivritta (Srinappashetti Vritta) to the District Commissioner’s office to highlight the daily struggles faced by farmers in Shivamogga. A public meeting was held on the road outside the DC office, where party leaders submitted a memorandum demanding urgent intervention to resolve farmers’ issues.

Addressing the gathering, BJP leader R.K. Siddaraman noted that excessive rainfall has caused widespread crop losses, yet affected farmers have received little or no compensation. Small-scale crop yields remain unsupported, with no access to minimum support prices or procurement facilities. He criticized the state government for ignoring farmers’ concerns while engaging in political disputes, leaving farmers helpless.

Former district BJP president T.D. Meghraj highlighted specific issues: sugarcane farmers received fair prices only after party interventions, but maize procurement centers remain non-functional. Pulses in Gulbarga were destroyed due to heavy rains, ginger crops suffered from leaf-spot disease, and areca nut yields declined due to fungal infections despite favorable prices. Poor-quality electricity supply is damaging agricultural pump sets, and authorities have failed to provide timely irrigation.

The BJP leaders demanded immediate measures, including scheduled three-phase electricity for irrigation, urgent repairs of irrigation tanks, scientific and technical support to control crop diseases, proper procurement at minimum support prices for paddy, maize, and ragi, and compensation for crop losses due to elephants, wild boars, and other wildlife. They also urged financial support for solar fencing around farmlands.

District BJP president N.K. Jagadish, Kisan Morcha president Siddalingappa, and leaders including Mohan Reddy, Malatesh, Shivraj, Ganesha Biliki, Kumar Naidu, Mahesh, Suresh, Mallikarjun, Ballikere Santosh, Gayatri Mallappa, and Prabhakar (Prabhu) actively participated in the protest. The party warned that if these demands are not addressed promptly, a larger statewide farmers’ agitation will be launched, and farmers are prepared to take to the streets.

