India, Afghan boost trade links with new air freight corridors

India and Afghanistan have launched two new Kabul air corridors to revive trade ties and strengthen bilateral economic cooperation.

Kabul

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday announced the launch of two dedicated air freight corridors connecting Kabul with Delhi and Amritsar, marking a significant step toward enhancing trade connectivity between India and Afghanistan. The initiative aims to revive long-standing commercial ties disrupted in recent years and offer Afghan exporters a reliable alternative to land routes that have faced frequent logistical challenges.

According to the MEA, both nations have also agreed to appoint Commercial Representatives in their respective embassies, a move expected to streamline communication and improve trade facilitation. Additionally, India and Afghanistan will establish a Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry to further support business collaborations and resolve bottlenecks in bilateral trade.

The announcement follows a series of discussions between India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, who visited India from November 19 to 25. The talks focused on boosting agricultural and pharmaceutical trade, expanding market access, and exploring new opportunities in mining and other high-value sectors. The ministers also welcomed the revival of the Joint Working Group on Trade, Commerce and Investment, underlining their commitment to deepening cooperation.

During his visit, Azizi also met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to discuss connectivity, trade expansion, and stronger people-to-people engagement. The MEA said the visit reflects the commitment of both countries to build sustainable economic linkages that benefit their citizens.

Azizi’s delegation participated in the India International Trade Fair, where Afghan traders showcased a variety of products. The team also interacted with major Indian industry bodies, including APEDA, TEXPROCIL, the Cotton Corporation of India, AEPC, and the Manmade and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council, signaling renewed enthusiasm for bilateral commercial partnerships.