CPN-UML moves to SC challenging House dissolution

Kathmandu

The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), or CPN-UML, has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court demanding reinstatement of the dissolved House of Representatives, even as it formally registered with the Election Commission for the upcoming parliamentary polls. The dual move reflects the party’s strategy of legally challenging the government while simultaneously preparing for elections scheduled for March 5 next year.

Since being removed from power following the Gen-Z movement in early September, the party led by former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has repeatedly claimed that the dissolution of the Lower House was unconstitutional. On Tuesday, the party escalated its objections by moving the Supreme Court, arguing that both the House dissolution and the appointment of Prime Minister Karki violate constitutional provisions.

The writ petition, signed by former Chief Whip Mahesh Bartaula and whip Sunita Baral, contends that Prime Minister Karki’s appointment is unconstitutional because she is neither a member of the House of Representatives nor eligible to hold executive office after previously serving as Chief Justice. According to the petitioners, this contradicts Articles 76 and 132(2) of Nepal’s Constitution, rendering the dissolution of the House under her leadership invalid.

The petition also seeks to nullify President Ram Chandra Paudel’s September 12 decision to dissolve the Lower House, urging the court to declare the period since September 9 void and restore the House to its previous status. This comes even as major political parties, including the Nepali Congress and the reconstituted Nepal Communist Party led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal, have accepted the electoral roadmap.

Despite its insistence on reinstatement, the UML signaled readiness to participate in the polls by registering with the Election Commission. Following the registration, Minister for Communication and Information Technology Jagadish Kharel noted that all political parties, including those previously opposing the elections, now appear prepared to contest the upcoming vote.