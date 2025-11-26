India and Cyprus enhance collaboration in education and diplomacy

INDIA, CYPRUS TIES

Nicosia

India’s High Commissioner to Cyprus, Manish, met Tonia Galati, Head of Business Development and Innovation at The Grammar School in Nicosia on Tuesday to discuss preparations for the High Commission’s participation in the upcoming Grammar School Christmas Bazaar on December 7. The meeting also focused on exploring broader areas of collaboration between the High Commission and the school community.

According to a post shared by the High Commission of India in Cyprus on X, the two sides held detailed discussions on potential partnerships in innovation and technology in education, health awareness programmes, tourism promotion, cultural initiatives, and wellness-focused activities. These collaborative avenues, officials said, hold strong potential to deepen engagement with the Grammar School community. The High Commissioner appreciated the school’s progressive outlook and expressed India’s readiness to enhance cooperation in these fields.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day in New Delhi, Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan met a visiting parliamentary delegation from Cyprus led by House of Representatives President Annita Demetriou. The meeting underscored the importance of strengthening parliamentary exchanges to enhance bilateral ties.

In a statement posted on X, the Vice President’s Office noted that discussions highlighted the long-standing relationship between India and Cyprus and the shared commitment to further deepening the partnership through continued dialogue. The high-level interaction is part of a series of diplomatic engagements between the two nations.

On October 30, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held talks with his Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos in New Delhi, where the two reviewed the India-Cyprus Joint Action Plan 2025–2029. Their discussions also covered regional developments, the global geopolitical situation, and cooperation in multilateral forums. Jaishankar expressed confidence that India-EU relations would strengthen further as Cyprus prepares to assume the European Union Presidency in 2026.