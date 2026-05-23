Military diplomacy aims reduce West Asia conflict

Intro

Pakistan intensified diplomatic efforts as Army chief Asim Munir met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran.

Islamabad

Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir held high-level talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran to discuss diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the ongoing West Asia conflict and preventing further escalation in the region. Iranian officials said the meeting focused on strengthening peace, stability, and regional security amid continuing tensions involving the US, Iran, and Israel.

Munir arrived in Tehran as part of Pakistan’s ongoing mediation initiative between Washington and Tehran. He was welcomed by Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, while Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was already in Tehran holding discussions with senior Iranian officials. Pakistan’s military described the visit as a continuation of efforts to facilitate a possible peace agreement between the US and Iran.

Iranian media reported that the discussions between Munir and Araghchi continued late into the night, highlighting the urgency of diplomatic engagement. The talks reportedly covered measures to reduce regional tensions, restore stability in West Asia, and address disruptions caused by the conflict, especially around the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, through which a major portion of global energy supplies pass.

Pakistan has increasingly positioned itself as a mediator in the crisis, leveraging its ties with both Tehran and Washington. Islamabad had earlier hosted negotiations between representatives of the two countries, though no final breakthrough was achieved. Major sticking points remain Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief, and security concerns linked to the Strait of Hormuz. Analysts believe continued diplomatic engagement by Pakistan may help maintain the fragile ceasefire that has been in place since April.