WHO Warns of Rising Technology-Facilitated Gender Violence

New Delhi

The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised concern over the growing pace of technology-facilitated violence against women and girls.

Latest estimates show that lifetime intimate partner violence (IPV) in the South-East Asia Region is 31.5%, among the highest across WHO regions. Digital violence, including cyberstalking, image-based abuse, trolling, doxing, and online harassment, is increasing sharply. UN Women reports that between 16% and 58% of women globally have faced some form of online violence. Data from India, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia revealed a 168% rise in misogynistic online posts during COVID-19 lockdowns. A survey by UN Women and the Inter-Parliamentary Union found that 60% of women parliamentarians in Asia-Pacific have experienced online gender-based violence.

Catharina Boehme, Officer-in-Charge, WHO South-East Asia, said the health impacts are severe, including anxiety, depression, sleep disorders, post-traumatic stress, and harm to sexual and reproductive health. She stressed that these harms are real, preventable, and unacceptable.

This year’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence carries the theme “End Digital Violence against Women and Girls: Safe Spaces for All.” WHO emphasized that online violence is real violence and that safety and dignity must extend to digital spaces.

WHO’s 14th General Programme of Work (2025-2028) prioritizes addressing inequity and gender inequalities. The “RESPECT Women” framework offers policymakers a roadmap to prevent violence. Boehme urged normalization of digital safety conversations, valuing survivor voices, and activating allies, especially men and boys. She invited all to join efforts to build safe, inclusive spaces for women and girls everywhere.